You know those unbearable fingerprints on your screen touch screen? Forget them, because soon they may be just a pale memory. Thanks to a particular type of self-cleaning display that General Motors has filed as a new patent with theUnited States Patent and Trademark Office (Uspto). A sort of magical glass invisible to the human eye that uses a photocatalytic coating and the effects of a violet light to remove impurities deposited on the screen.

The normals touch screen with LED displays they emit three types of light, all visible: red, green and blue. Instead, it is a fourth invisible LED that generates the violet light of the new touchscreen, which in turn reacts in the photocatalyst placed in the transparent coating of the display together with the humidity in the air to clean the glass surface. When will it become standard? It’s still too early to tell, but General Motors are confident, also because it would be a record to boast over the competition.