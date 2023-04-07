













Likewise, it revealed its logo and announced that the most important clubs in Europe, South America and North America will be present at its games.

This is how the association with the International Federation of Association Football ends, which was in force for 30 years.

EA Sports FC it is now licensed by FIFPro, the International Federation of Professional Soccer Players. This guarantees the appearance in the games of more than 19 thousand football stars.

In addition to them, 700 teams and 30 leagues from around the world will be present. Electronic Arts maintains relationships with more than 300 partners in the world of soccer, including the Women’s Professional League and its teams, the US NWSL, and others.

With respect to this anouncement series general manager Nick Wlodyka commented ‘here begins the story of EA Sports FC’.

To the above, he added ‘We are building on our 30 years of leadership and history by creating experiences that unite the global soccer community, to continue taking it into the future where fans come first’. As planned there will be more news of the first game in July of this year.

However, the release will be sometime in the fall of 2023, as FIFA games regularly came out. Among the agreements signed by EA, those for the English Premier League, the Copa Libertadores and the Italian Serie A stand out in particular.

To these we must add LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and more. In the next few days the brand EA Sports FC will debut in more than 100 soccer matches within the most important leagues in the world.

The design of the new brand is based on the triangles that highlight the evolution of EA’s soccer video games, from the times of 8-bit to the present, where each model comprises millions of polygons.

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga said that the series will be ‘[…]a platform for the positive growth of the sport, and we will continue to strive to find new and innovative ways for fans to authentically participate in LaLiga matches.”.

In addition to EA Sports FC We have more video game information at EarthGamer.