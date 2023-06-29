The high temperatures, for weeks, have been present to a large extent throughout the Mexican Republic, and in view of this, the use of fans and air conditioners has increased.

However, there is an electronic device that will serve to cool your home during these tortuous summer months in which the thermometer rises exponentially without resorting to fans or air conditioners.

What device are we talking about? Of the heat pump, but what is it? First of all, these appliances use electricity, just like the other refrigeration devices in the home, however, thanks to their simple structure and powerful operation, they use much less electrical energy to achieve the goal of cooling.

It is in this way that heat pumps they can extract up to 75% of the energy they consume from ambient air or geothermal energy, using only 25% electricity.

It is for the above reason that heat pumps have become ecological solutions that can replace systems that use fossil fuels for hot water and heating.

However, despite the fact that this small device, at first, works as a heating system, that is, it heats the houses; Another of the uses that it has been given is to refresh homes.

How is the above possible? This is because the heat pump make use of aerothermal energy, this being a system that uses air to heat or cool a building or a home.

It is in this way that the machine takes the heat from the outside air in winter time and takes it inside the house to heat it. Meanwhile, the system does the opposite. in summer as it takes heat from inside and releases it to the outside air, making the space cool inside.

It is worth mentioning that the above is possible because the refrigerant used by the heat pump goes through different stages until the heat evaporates. After that, it compresses it, which causes it to increase its temperature, and finally, it condenses it inside the home, releasing the heat to heat the space, or vice versa.

Finally, according to different publications of Amazonheat pumps have prices above 20 thousand pesos, and there are even some whose cost amounts to more than 50 thousand pesos.