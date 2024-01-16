The dream and the tragedy

The whole of Spain is following the2024 edition of the Dakar. Carlos Sainz's ride towards what could be the fourth victory of his career in the legendary rally-raid is making people emotional, but unfortunately yesterday the joy for the increasingly clear leadership of the Audi standard bearer was canceled by tragedy that struck the centaur Carles Falconwho died a week after the terrible accident in the second stage which left him in an induced coma.

Obviously this news made the front pages of the 'motor' sections of sports newspapers, once again turning the spotlight on the tragic side of the Dakar. Falcon is in fact the 33rd victim in history among pilots of all categories, the 24th among motorcyclists.

“This is a sport that involves risks”

“Falcón, who participated in the rally for the first time in 2022 and returned this year in the Original (unassisted) category, was a software engineer, but also a motorcycle instructor and motorcycle tour guide“, the newspaper recalled AS. One of the Dakar adventurersunfortunately betrayed by the race he loved.

The Iberian newspaper also gave ample space to the words of the race director, David Casterawho highlighted how unfortunately these tragedies are in some ways part of the history of this event and it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk: “Everyone knows what can happen because this is a sport that involves risks, but when it happens there is always a great sadness that overcomes us. For the moment we are here to mourn a friend who has left us. The organization and the Dakar competitors wish to extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends“.