Through its social networks and different communications, Bethesda announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo will be launching on platforms of Xbox as of April 12 and, as if that were not enough, will add new content, returning this version to what is described as an expanded and updated version.

The content that will be added to Ghostwire: Tokyo It is called “the spider’s thread” and includes new areas to explore, expanded story cinematics, practices and more.

Likewise, all the aforementioned content will also be added to both the PlayStation and PC versions, so users who have already played this video game developed by Tango Gameworks will not be relegated or abandoned.

What is the new content for Ghostwire: Tokyo about?

As we mentioned, a lot of additional content is coming for Ghostwire: Tokyo, both in the edition that comes out on April 12 for Xbox platforms and the PC and PlayStation edition.

First we must talk about “The Spider’s Thread” which presents players with a challenge of 30 stages chosen from 120 levels created by hand with a simple objective: reach the end. As challenges are overcome, skills are unlocked and in-game currency is earned to use for upgrades.

On the other hand, you can also explore new areas and discover more details of the story. Here players need to complete quests to uncover more mysteries. To that we must add extended cinematics that add details to the plot of the video game.

We must add new enemies that you will have to defeat with abilities that you can learn through The Son of the Spider, such as “ramming” and “counterattack”.

