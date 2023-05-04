Star Comics announces that from the next May 10th it will be available in all Italian bookstores and comic shops GOODBYE YOU WEREthe new self-contained volume of Tatsuki Fujimotoauthor of Chainsaw Man.

The volume will be available in two editions, the normal priced at €5.90 and the Deluxe at €10.90. Below you can find more information coming directly from the publisher.

GOODBYE, ERI: THE NEW SINGLE VOLUME BY TATSUKI FUJIMOTO BETWEEN MANGA AND CINEMA

Out on May 10 also in the DELUXE edition

Tatsuki Fujimoto is an author who probably needs no introduction. Subversive and ingenious artist, endowed with an unmistakable identity, he conquered the public with his series, short stories and unique volume. In the latter area, after the award-winning LOOK BACKthe mangaka returns with GOODBYE, ERIcelebration of his great passion for cinema. The work was originally published in «Shonen Jump+», where it was read beyond two million times in twenty-four hours.

The mother of Yuta, affected by one terminal illnessinstructs the son of film as much as possible of what is left to live, so you can remember it forever. When the woman passes away, her son makes a film with the material he has collected and shows it at the school festival. The absurd and surprising endingin which Yuta overturns the film’s sober and almost documentary directorial approach by inserting impromptu fantastic elements, he scandalizes his companions, who accuse him of having disrespected his mother’s memory. Shaken, confused and deeply hurt, the frail boy decides to end itbut just as he is about to throw himself from the roof of the hospital where his mother died, he meets the strange woman you wasa schoolmate smitten with his film, who claims she wants to educate in the art of cinematography. That way, the next film he makes can silence any critics.

What makes GOODBYE, ERI a unique comic of its kind is the ability of the master Fujimoto to instill in us all his love for cinema, not only from a thematic point of view, but also and above all reinventing the narrative and graphic techniques of the manga, thus creating a sort of hybrid between comics and cinema on paper. The story is almost entirely told through the screen of the smartphone that Yuta uses for filming, complete with awkward movements and blurred shots, developing on tiptoe along the dividing line between narration and metanarrative and thus intentionally fading the boundary between reality and scenic fiction. A stylistic approach that enhances and amplifies writing passionate and full of emotion of the author, permitting – as already seen in the delightful and moving LOOK BACK – a high level of reader engagement.

GOODBYE, ERIwhich represents the most recent piece of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s extraordinary authorial journey, will arrive on May 10th in the comic book store, bookstore and online store. In addition to regular editionwhich will also be available in digital formatthere will be one deluxe edition hardcover, large format.

GOODBYE, ERI

Tatsuki Fujimoto

11.5×17.5, B, b/w, pp. 208, with jacket, €5.90

Release date: 10/05/2023 in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and in digital format

Isbn 9788822639936

GOODBYE, YOU WERE DELUXE EDITION

Tatsuki Fujimoto

15×21, C, b/w, pp. 208, €10.90

Release date: 10/05/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822640017

Tatsuki Fujimoto is a Japanese cartoonist. Among his works, Fire Punch (2016), Chainsaw Man (2018), Look Back (2021) and Goodbye, Eri (2022). A highly popular author, he has received numerous awards both in Japan and abroad.

