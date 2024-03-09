annoying women

The slogans that groups of feminists painted on the walls of the building lasted a few minutes. Municipal Palace of Culiacán during the International Women's Day march. City Hall staff quickly erased the demands for equality and the claims of women who feel discriminated against. Women did not like this and criticized it through social networks.

“Watery” hope

In the capital of Sinaloa, representatives of the 18 municipalities met with the governor Rubén Rocha Moya and National Civil Protection with a view to continuing to prepare for the rainy season, hurricanes and tropical storms. At least they are already putting together the strategy and, if natural phenomena occur, they will already know how they will protect the people of Sinaloa.

almost perfect

In the review carried out by the organization Citizen Observatory To determine whether the Mazatlán City Council complied with transparency in the management of information, it was recently reported that it was rated 9, this for the only detail that the Attorney General's Office, headed by Claudia Cárdenas, has not made a microsite to report on the activities of this office. Oops!

Overshadowed

The event of Guasavense Women Award 2024 It was overshadowed by the demonstrations that were made not only by union members of the Stashag in the venue where the distinctions would be made, but also by tracers who asked for support to find their missing children. Although in the end he pulled through Women's Award, The real note was given by the protesters.

The management

The president of the Local Plant Health Board of the Évora ValleyCarlos Beltrán Astorga, assures that he will go to Sagarpa to arrange for a second extension period to be issued for farmers who missed the time to request single planting permits. And he assures that many of the farmers in this area were left out due to the lack of economic resources.

