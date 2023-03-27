Always evolving

Formula 1, perhaps more than any other sport in the world, is always evolving year after year, especially in terms of regulations. The last big upheaval took place at the beginning of the 2022 season and the next ‘shock’ will come at the beginning of 2026, with the introduction of the new power units and the entry into the championship of a giant like Audi and of the ‘brand ‘ Ford to support Red Bull power unit project. But next year will also present some interesting ideas, especially with the controversial proposal – which should become ‘law’ – of totally abolish electric blankets.

Between show and danger

The topic is delicate because it touches the risky balance between entertainment and safety, which for example has recently created quite a few problems in MotoGP with the issue of Sprint races. The idea of ​​F1 and FIA is to make races more unpredictable by creating a further obstacle for riders and teams, i.e. having to independently manage the temperature of the tires without the aid of tyrewarmers to warm them up before entering the track. This is a process that has already been in place for some years, but it is one thing to ‘scale’ the temperature from season to season, another to eliminate tout court an element that has always been characteristic of contemporary F1.

Critical pilots

To make the question even more thorny is the opinion of the pilots, practically all against the idea. Hamilton and Verstappen have been among the clearest in expressing themselves publicly against this proposal, but even those who sail in the stables of the mid-group are skeptical. Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo standard-bearer, tried to reason on the subject by expressing his doubts, as reported by the site MotorsportWeek: “Doing away with tire warmers is a fairly new concept for Formula 1 cars, with the amount of cargo we have – explained the former Mercedes standard bearer – And having a tire that works from low to high temperatures is not easy to realize“.

Bottas’ opinion

Continuing his reflection, Bottas also explained how tires could wear out more quickly with the introduction of the new rules: “The increase in pressure is enormous when you start from cold and you get to 100°C and this obviously worsens the deterioration of the tires considerably. In my opinion I don’t think this is the way to gobut I believe that [Pirelli] is working very hard. Of course, what happens in the future does not depend on us“.