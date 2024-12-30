It’s getting closer and closer until we celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Spain and you’re probably already thinking about what outfit you’ll wear that day. So we have searched for you five jumpsuits with which you will find an alternative to the dress and with which you will go just as elegant.

Because temperatures are usually low on the last night of the year, we have opted for long jumpsuitsamong which the black is the great protagonistsince it is one of the colors that never fails for evening outfits. Another trend that is a sure hit for New Year’s Eve looks is the glitters, so sequins They do not fail in many of the garments we have selected.

So without further ado we leave you here five ideal monkeys so you can look impeccable on New Year’s Eve if you don’t want to wear a dress.

Long jumpsuit with Cuplé knot. Courtesy.

This long jumpsuit with knot in brick color and V-neckline from Cuplé, can be your perfect choice if you want to add a little color to your New Year’s Eve look. (REF.: 5830057. Price: 119 euros).

Black glitter jumpsuit by Molly Bracken. Courtesy.

Long women’s jumpsuit, with short butterfly sleeves and V-neckline. Model with sequins and open back with Molly Bracken lacing. It can become your key garment for this New Year’s Eve. (REF.: 6448278. Price: 119 euros).

Black jumpsuit with asymmetrical neckline by Mango. Courtesy.

The asymmetrical necklines are popular this season and this black jumpsuit from Mango is a clear example of how to show them off. The dropped shoulder adds a sensual touch to this elegant piece from the Catalan brand. (REF.: 77069063. Price: 49.99 euros)

Black jumpsuit with V-neckline by Naf Naf. Courtesy.

Long women’s jumpsuit two-piece effect with Naf Na beadsf in black. It is another perfect garment to look for a comfortable alternative for New Year’s Eve. (REF.: 001028796000058. Price: 77.90 euros).

Stradivarius sequin bandeau long jumpsuit. Courtesy.

The glitters They are a safe bet for New Year’s Eve looks. and with this jumpsuit with a bandeau neckline and thin black straps from Stradivarius you will find the perfect garment to show them off. (REF.: 8201/688/001. Price: 49.99 euros).





