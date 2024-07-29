Since the results were announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, the magnate and owner of X, Elon Musk, retweeted and posted several publications related to his reelection in the last few hours.

On Sunday, July 28, at midnight, the first bulletin was released, hours after the polls closed, which declared the winner to Nicolás Maduro with 51.21 percent of the votes.

Unlike opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who got 44.2 percent, some international figures, such as Elon Musk, spoke out and called the elections a “fraud.”

From early hours, the CEO of Tesla shared different tweets on X. He even showed his support for the Venezuelan people and made clear his position against the results.

‘Goodbye, dictator Maduro’: Elon Musk celebrates the toppling of Hugo Chavez statue

According to photos and videos, several citizens are protesting against what happened. In these protests, there is one in which, it seems, a group of people knocked down the statue of Hugo Chavez.

Faced with this situation, Elon Musk once again used his social networks and posted the video of the scene with the description: “Goodbye, dictator Maduro.”

Additionally, he left another one that said: “The donkey knows more than ripe.”

Elon Musk explodes on X against the results of elections in Venezuela and called it fraud

At around 9:30 am, Elon Musk took to his social network and wrote: “Maduro’s massive electoral fraud”. While he left another tweet with the percentages in the background.

Other statements and posts by the tycoon

For example, he shared the figures from a survey published by the website ‘End Wokennes’. There he wrote: “What a journey.”

In addition, some time later he reposted a tweet by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who wrote in one of the parts: “Argentina will not recognize another fraud, and hopes that the Armed Forces will defend democracy and the popular will this time.”

DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!! Venezuelans have chosen to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for him to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 29, 2024

He also retweeted a post exposing the revelation of vote counting data, in line with his line of activity on X.

“Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has halted the transmission of vote counting data and is preventing opposition party witnesses from accessing voting records by removing them from polling stations,” it reads.

🚨BREAKING🚨 According to @delsasolorzano the National Electoral Council in Venezuela has halted the transmission of vote count data and is preventing opposition party witnesses from accessing the voting records, removing them from polling locations.pic.twitter.com/712k90UtOH — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 29, 2024

