I was recently asked by a person what love is. He didn’t want to answer some kitsch or common place. Suddenly, I don’t know why, I got an answer: “it’s what Pablo Milanés felt when he wrote Yolanda”. I was referring to the song by the Cuban singer-songwriter that appeared in 1982.

the letter is perfect

Two simply masterful verses: “You undress me with seven reasons / You open my chest whenever you fill me up.”

A sublime stanza: “If I ever feel defeated / I renounce seeing the sun every morning / Praying the creed that you have taught me / I look at your face and say at the window / Yolanda / Yolanda / Eternally Yolanda”.

The poet accompanied his verses with simple but exquisite music, where his peculiar voice, guitar and a lilting drum stand out. There is no doubt: Pablo was in love in abundance when he did Yolanda.

Yolanda is Yolanda Benet, Pablo’s second wife. She composed it for her when her first daughter was born. Enraptured by her recent parenthood, she composed a love song for her partner.

It was not the first that he wrote to Yolanda. It was another magnificent piece from her wide romantic repertoire, none other than Yo no te pido from 1978.

The lyrics are also impeccable. Here are the first two stanzas: “I don’t ask you to bring me down / a blue star / I only ask you to fill my space / with your light / I don’t ask you to sign me / ten gray papers to love / I only ask that you you want / the pigeons that I usually look at”.

Corny? Of course! Why deny it? Personally, I don’t care. I am not fighting with kitsch when it is of good manufacture.

The music of Milanés has accompanied me since my youth. The same on vinyl records as on cassettes or compacts. Now I find them in several of my Spotify lists. The singing of her is mandatory in my daily life.

I was fortunate to see many of his concerts. He frequently came to Mexico City. Since the university days when he had “slammed the door” in the National Auditorium. Without any control, he crammed the space. There was no room for a soul in concerts that turned into parties.

The last one I went to, I saw an aged, bald and bloated Pablo. He clearly was sick with the bloody cancer that finally took him to the grave. He sat in an armchair, took the guitar from him and sang and sang and sang. Between each of his songs he gave us his transparent smile.

Pablo Milanés was one of the icons of the Nueva Trova Cubana. It is easily said that he was a cheerleader for Fidel Castro. No way. Pablo’s relationship with Castroism was rather intricate.

As a young man, he was confined in a “Military Unit for Aid to Production,” a kind of “concentration camp” as he described it, where the most rebellious boys in Cuba were indoctrinated. As an old man, he became increasingly critical of the dictatorial Castro regime. A Chilean newspaper once asked him why the increasing rejection of him: “Because I am a revolutionary, they are not.”

Winston Churchill is falsely credited with the phrase that “whoever is not a revolutionary at 20 has no heart, and whoever remains so at 40 has no head”. Indeed, the twenties are a decade of life that usually be coupled with rebellion. In this sense, for me, Pablo’s revolutionary music was a must. I sang it loudly with my friends. But I stopped liking it as I became disappointed with the Latin American revolutionary left that always led to bloody authoritarian regimes like that of the Castros in Cuba.

However, a song by Milanés continues to please me because it has to do with the terrible 1973 coup in Chile. I mean I will step on the streets again.

There is a magnificent version where Pablo sings it with Serrat. The verses, again, are brilliant: “I will step on the streets again / From what was bloody Santiago / And in a beautiful liberated square / I will stop to cry for the absent.” “The books, the songs will return / That the murderous hands burned / My people will be reborn from their ruin / And the traitors will pay for their guilt.”

An enormous sadness invades me. This week Pablo left us. I put on a song of his. “Where will the friends of yesterday be / The faithful girlfriend that I always said I love / Where will my house and her place be / My car to play in, my street to run / Where will the cousin who loved me be / The corner she hid, my secrets of Yesterday”. Your songs, Pablo, will always be next to my skin. I will store them well and sometimes they will sprout. And they will sweeten a sudden event by filling me with honey that many will drink.

Twitter: @leozuckermann