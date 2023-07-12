No patience

In the already cutthroat world of professional motorsport it’s hard to find one championship in which there is less patience than Formula 1. A well done race is enough to be considered a phenomenon, but a mistake is also enough to write the word ‘end’ of a career. Then, inside the Circus itself, there is a team that more than the others is always ready to use the guillotine on its drivers: Red Bull. Helmut Marko, Christian Horner and the Red Bull Racing-AlphaTauri family in general are always ready to welcome new riders and launch them onto the track, but also to remove them as quickly as they were seated in the cockpit.

The latest victim of this ‘all or nothing’ policy was Nyck De Vries, dismissed after just ten races by the Faenza team – without even waiting for the mid-season break – to make room for the veteran Daniel Ricciardo. The Dutchman pays for the zero points he collected and the various mistakes he made in his debut as a starter in F1, after the excellent appearance in 2022 for Williams in the Monza race. That race had earned him the AlphaTauri deal, but the opportunity awaited for a whole career has flown away without the 2021 Formula E world champion being able to realize it. A torpedo that was not appreciated – in terms of ways and times – by many colleagues and former colleagues of the orange driver.

When you ax a driver after 10 races it shows the process of making the hiring decision is wrong. Motor Racing relies too much on instinct or “one lap” or “one race result” instead of looking the long term norm of a specific driver. So much methodology and data to make the car… — Lucas Di Grassi (@LucasdiGrassi) July 11, 2023

Defense of colleagues and former colleagues

Especially those racing outside the world of F1 have stigmatized the modus operandi of Red Bull: “When you fire a driver after 10 races it is clear that the decision-making process is wrong – wrote the Brazilian on Twitter Lucas DiGrassialso a past champion in Formula E – motor racing relies too much on instinct, on ‘a lap’ or ‘a result’ instead of considering the long-term performance of a given driver. There is a lot of methodology and a lot of data to make the car faster, but not much to choose the right driver”. “It was never a fair opportunity. I’m so sorry about Nyck“, echoed the German Sophia FloerschF3 driver.

Never expected it to be over so quickly for Nyck. If you look back at it, the amount of time he was given to get used to the car and the progress he made (slowly but surely) it’s – in my opinion – been too soon. As for Nyck, this hurts like am*#%{f^]er. pic.twitter.com/GorCrWqex2 — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) July 11, 2023

Giedo van der Gardethe last orange driver to have raced in F1 before Max Verstappen, also tried to give some advice for the future to De Vriesagain through Twitter: “I didn’t expect it would end so quickly for Nyck – wrote the former Caterham driver – Looking at his background, the time he was given to get used to the car and the progress he made (slowly but surely), it was too soon in my opinion. As far as Nyck is concerned, these situations hurt like hell. I remember when my career ended I couldn’t watch even one meter of the race. It’s understandable, but let’s not forget that this guy is very fast, has proven himself in many categories and has a bright future in motorsport ahead of him. It may be too early to focus on this aspect, but it’s important to keep it in mind. Pull yourself together and be proud of yourself man”.

Normally Shit driver who drives F1 with money like a Taki Inoue loses the seat at the middle of the season. I can’t understand why Nick de Vries lost his seat in the middle of the season. Up to F1 his racing career is one of the best out of present F1 drivers. Thug Life !! — Taki Inoue (@takiinoue) July 11, 2023

The self-irony of the ‘legendary’ Inoue

Tom Coronelanother Dutch veteran of the steering wheel, has embraced van der Garde’s thesis, defending the De Vries driver qualities: “In my opinion, it’s too early to make a decision on a rider when it’s not yet halfway through the season. He had a good race at Silverstone and made progress throughout the season, even in the slowest car on track. He is not far behind a teammate who is enjoying his third year with the team”wrote Coronel, underlining the many successes achieved by De Vries in the other categories, from F2 to the electric series. Even the ‘legendary’ Japanese Taki Inoue took action in defense of the now ex-AlphaTauri pilotwho also used a healthy dose of self-irony: “Usually shitty drivers who only drive F1 for money, like Taki Inoue, lose their jobs mid-season – commented the Japanese – but I can’t understand why Nick de Vries lost his job mid-season. Until F1 his career is one of the best among current F1 drivers ″.