During a question and answer session on his future titles, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen hulst talked about Bend Studio. Studio responsible for delivering games like Siphon Filter, Uncharted: Golden Abyss and recently, Days gone.

Hulst mentioned that the studio is currently working on a new intellectual property, in which they are improving the open world systems they developed to Days gone. This was later confirmed by Bend Studio in a tweet from his official account.

I want my Days Gone 2

This news seems to momentarily destroy the dreams of gamers who are looking forward to it. Days gone 2. Although the game initially received mixed reviews from critics, players have taken a liking to it in recent times.

The title enjoyed a growth in popularity when it was part of the free games that Playstation plus gave it away to its subscribers in April, allowing a large number of gamers to have the opportunity to try it out and fall in love with it.

Orders by a hypothetical Days gone 2 they came immediately after. However, fans were disappointed when in a recent magazine article Bloomberg it was revealed that Bend Studio had come up with ideas for the sequel, but due to critical reception and the time the first title took development, Sony he was not interested.

Now what Bend Studio he is working on a totally different game we cannot know if it will arrive Days gone 2 or until when. It will all depend on the development time of your new game and if the public interest is still valid when Bend Studio already have time to do it. Do you think we’ll ever see it?

