Goodbye Daimler, space a Mercedes-Benz Group to fully transform itself into a tech company to better face the new challenges of the market and the transition to electric mobility. February 1, 2022 will be remembered as the day on which Daimler AG took one of the most important steps in its almost 100-year history, definitively changing its name in favor of a reorganization that will see Mercedes-Benz Group take over the reins of the automotive sector and Daimler Trucks as spin-off of the group reserved for commercial vehicles.

The announcement had already been made for over a year, with the CEO of the German giant Ola Kallenius which had anticipated the subdivision as a move designed to give the Three-pointed Star the opportunity to focus more on the changes that the automotive sector is experiencing, addressing them better with its specialized brands, from Mercedes-Benz, to Mercedes-AMG, up to to the luxury of Mercedes-Maybach and the new electric signature EQ. “Daimler Truck and Mercedes-Benz will be able to master the transformation of the sector even more successfully with full entrepreneurial freedom and an independent management structure. – said Bernd Pischetsrieder, chairman of the supervisory board of Daimler – By divesting the commercial vehicle business, we aim to create value for our shareholders, increase our profitability and fully exploit our potential. “

Kallenius himself had also talked about potential, underlining how the rebranding would be an opportunity to increase the value of the group and above all that of the automotive division. Currently Daimler is worth 77 billion euros but no firm references have been given on what could be the evaluation objectives for the new entity. Analysts have already reiterated the potential of Mercedes, highlighting that the biggest challenge will be the transition from combustion engines to a fully electric range. Winning this epochal transition could mean a substantial rapprochement with Tesla.