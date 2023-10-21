Goodbye culture bonus, the funds for the 18App have run out

The funds of the ceiling foreseen for the year by 18App have been exhausted, the Culture Bonus – created in 2016 – which provided for the assignment to eighteen-year-olds of an electronic card with a nominal value of 500 euros, with the aim of promoting the development of culture and knowledge of cultural heritage. For those born in 2004, registration opened on January 31st and would have closed on October 31st, but the resources ran out earlier.

In fact, the formal notice stands out on the homepage of the 18App website: “We inform you that the ceiling provided for by the law of 30 December 2021, as a maximum spending limit, has been exhausted. It is therefore represented that the Platform no longer allows registrations”. As Repubblica explains, those born in 2004 are left out, who had until October 31st to apply, but only yesterday discovered that the money available was exhausted prematurely. The resources allocated, 230 million, covered 460 thousand bonuses and were not enough for everyone, leaving thousands of young people high and dry (in 2004 there were over 560 thousand births).

“THEThe government has canceled the 18App, the tool for introducing children to culture. I denounced this choice ten months ago and was accused of being alarmist. Unfortunately today the truth comes out and eighteen year olds pay the bill. Minister Sangiuliano therefore lied.” Matteo Renzi wrote this on social networks. “And instead of showing his face, he did so by publishing a cold notice on the site. Thus, many families who had counted on the culture bonus to purchase university books find themselves with an additional expense. But what fear can a boy reading or going to a concert make you, gentlemen of the right? Why do you hate bookstores or theaters? I hope that the opposition wakes up and at least gives us a hand in Parliament on the 18App battle. I will do everything to fight against this madness”, adds Renzi.

But, as Repubblica reminds us, the measure desired in 2016 by Renzi, has been contested by the current government since it took office. “So much so that from next year it will be replaced by two different, overlapping measures: the Merit Card (for graduates with 100) and the Culture Card (only for 18-year-olds from families with an ISEE of up to 35 thousand euros)”. To take action, the majority, through the FdI senator Paolo Marcheschi, now makes it known that “it does not intend to forget” those who were excluded from the 18app for “insufficient quantification of the previous government.”

