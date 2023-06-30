It works! Architect tells you how to cool the room with a fan and a towel | VIDEO

Mexico, despite the great campaigns that banks and other companies have implemented, clings to the use of the cashespecially certain sectors of Mexican society.

However, no one can deny that the use of credit and debit cards has increased exponentially in recent years throughout the Mexican national territory.

In this context, many have been taken by surprise by the announcement he made mastercard in relation to their Bank cardsby announcing that among their plans is to remove the magnetic strip from their plastics and, instead, integrate a chip.

Taking into account the importance of the Mastercard brand and its different bank cards around the world, and of course in Mexico, it is good to know what will happen if the plastic is not changed in time.

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that it was in 2021 when Mastercard made its plans for replace your old magnetic stripe credit cards with an electronic chip.

The foregoing bearing in mind that, in recent years, crimes related to the use of credit and debit cards have increased, especially fraud and theft of sensitive information.

Thus, according to Mastercard’s plans, the financial institution will begin to replace its current bank cards with the chip starting in 2024, and the plastics upgrade process will end in 2033.

Now, so far, Mastercard He has not given further details about what would happen in the event that one of his clients does not make the change of his credit or debit card for the new alternatives.

However, it must be borne in mind that the replacement process that the bank will carry out will take many years, so surely all account holders will be able to make the change on time, although, if this is not the case, the company will surely give details of what should be done in such cases.

