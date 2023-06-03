Credit and debit cards, without a doubt, are one of the best alternatives to make purchases of different products and services in different companies and businesses. However, like everything, now the banks are looking for other alternatives to plastics.

And it is that criminals have taken advantage of the increasingly frequent use of credit and debit cards, for which they have managed to fraud and theft of personal and financial data of thousands of account holders.

Despite the security filters that financial institutions have implemented to reduce scams and fraud of which people who use credit and debit cards are victims, the negative figures in this regard are still very high.

This is how companies like mastercardwhich in 2021 announced that it would start the replacement of the magnetic stripe by a chip In order to revolutionize their credit and debit cards, they are already looking for better options than plastic ones to reduce the risks of crimes due to the use of these means of payment.

Now, some of the alternatives to credit and debit cards that may be more reliable than these are the following:

Cash

Although it sounds too obvious, paying with cash It is the safest way to avoid being a victim of fraud when using credit and debit cardsAlthough it is never good to carry a large amount of cash with you when you go out to crowded places or walk down the street.

mobile payment

Currently, the great most smart cell phones make it possible to pay in different companies and businesses making use of mobile device. To be able to pay with the smartphone, it is only necessary that the phone have a type of NFC connection and an application compatible with your bank. Also, another good option is to use the application of your financial institution.

PayPal

In the event that you frequently make purchases online, you must surely know how Paypal works, which is a one of the safest alternatives not only to make online payments, but it can also be used to send money and accept it from other people regardless of a bank.

virtual card

Finally, another of the best alternatives to traditional credit and debit cards are virtual cards, which are designed primarily for online shopping. In this sense, these types of cards are supported by a banking platform or application.