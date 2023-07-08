Currently millions of people use credit and debit cards to carry out different financial transactions. However, banks have had to implement different technological tools to make these plastics safer. In this context, it has been revealed that you will soon be bank cards will be replaced, so we will tell you what would happen if you do not stop using them before the deadline.

It was in 2021 when mastercard He made public his plans to replace his traditional credit and debit cards, this by changing the magnetic tape, for an electronic chip.

In this sense, the financial institution emphasized that the process of replacing Mastercard bank cards would start in 2024 and end in 2033the date on which all your customers should already have the new product.

And it is that, in the course of the last years, the crimes that involve credit and debit cards have increased to a great extent, making thousands of people lose millions of pesos and their personal information is exposed. Therefore, there have been financial institutions that have been implementing a series of measures to make the use of financial services more secure.

However, after the replacement of traditional credit and debit cards was announced, there have been many customers who have asked a variety of questions about it. One of the most frequent questions, in this sense, is what would happen if they don’t stop using these plastics before the deadline.

Thus, regarding the above, no further details have been given so far about what will happen if the customers of the different banks that use Mastercard cards do not stop using these payment mechanisms and other financial transactions before the deadline. , that is, in 2033.

In addition to this, to date, there has not been much information on how the process of replacing the old Mastercard bank cards with the electronic chip will be carried out, in practice, although more will surely be known about it since it is close the process.