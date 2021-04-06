Yahoo Answers It became a kind of encyclopedia of popular wisdom, and also a source of good memes that you surely consulted on occasion.

Since 2005 this site has helped millions of people answer the strangest and even irreverent questions, but everything that begins must end one day.

After 16 years of service it was confirmed that Yahoo Answers is officially closing, and to fire you properly we rounded up some of the weirdest questions ever posted.

It is likely that you have not seen the page of Yahoo Answers, so its closure almost goes unnoticed.

If you try to visit the site, you will automatically be redirected to a page where their disappearance is confirmed.

Yahoo Answers It will continue to operate until April 20 of this year, later it will become a read-only site and on May 4 it will close completely.

This legend confirms his disappearance.

Top Yahoo Answers Posts

In 16 years the site had truly strange and even uncomfortable posts that you may have ever seen in memes, and to give it a dignified farewell, we put together some of the strangest ones.

How to forget when someone asked for help with their tasks and ended up trolling in an epic way.

There was never a lack of someone who believed himself to be perfect and blamed others for his imperfection.

Medical doubts were also common, although it was difficult to know if they were genuine or a joke.

Philosophical doubts were also a constant in Yahoo Answers.

Finally, there were strange and out of place doubts that on more than one occasion made us laugh.

With the extensive growth of social media this question and answer platform became obsolete, but we will never forget everything that helped us.

