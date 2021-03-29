It finally happened, digital game stores for the PS3, PSP and PS Vita they are going to disappear, at least that’s what Sony declared. This will happen in the following way to give you an idea of ​​what is going to happen:

July 2, 2021: PlayStation Store for PS3 and PSP.

August 27, 2021: PlayStation Store for the PS Vita.

Now, exactly, what is going to happen to the stores of the PS3, PSP and PS Vita? First of all, you will be able to re-download the games that you have previously purchased. The same will happen with movies and other media.

What you will not be able to do is buy more games or video to PS3, PSP and PS Vita. You will also not be able to make internal purchases within the titles that have that function. When the stores close, it will no longer be possible to claim gift cards and such.

It should be clear that your remaining funds PS3, PSP or PS Vita They will remain in your account, but now they will only be used to buy games on PS4 or PS5. Also, if you don’t plan to have a new console, those remaining funds can be refunded to you. The suggestion that Sony makes is that, so that this does not happen, only use the exact money for your future purchases on the platforms.

Think carefully what you are going to do from now on on PS3, PSP and PS Vita

Come on, those who surely continue to use their old consoles is because there are games there that do not work on other platforms. For example, if you still play with a PS3, PSP or PS Vita, you will have the opportunity to download your games again in case you delete something.

You will even be able to continue changing codes Playstation plus on consoles as the service must remain active for your games to work. Now, there is still the question of being able to make purchases at the moment on the consoles, so you should check this detail for yourself.

Think somehow that PlayStation will continue to support PS3, PSP and PS Vita so you can keep playing, since that is the main purpose of these articles that have been out for a long time.

