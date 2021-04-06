After 26 years being part of the industry and despite being one of the pioneering companies in the development of smartphones, LG Corporation announced that it will permanently close its division corresponding to this market.

Through a statement, LG informed that this action will be carried out in a forceful manner as of July 31. The decision was made because they consider that the smartphone market is highly competitive, so it is better to step aside.

‘The strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone industry will allow the company to focus resources on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions.‘said a spokesman for LG.

We also recommend: To the horny jail! Law will prevent you from watching porn from your iPhone if you are a minor

LG thinks about the future of technology

According to Strategy Analytics, LG It was one of the top three smartphone manufacturers in 2013. However, it gradually lost popularity to other brands. Especially due to the extensive growth of Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung cell phones.

Even so, the Korean technology company assured that it will not completely abandon the smartphone industry. While they will no longer make new models, they will continue to provide support and updates for a time.

‘Inventory for some existing models may still be available after that. LG will continue to analyze certain assets for possible sale after the closure of its smartphone division.‘.

‘LG will continue to leverage its smartphone expertise and develop mobility-related technologies, such as 6G, to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas. Key technologies developed over the two decades of LG’s smartphone operations will also be preserved and applied to existing and future products.‘, stressed the company.

Source.



