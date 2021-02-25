After the site Bloomberg reveal information about what Electronic arts would have a meeting to define the future of the new version of Anthem, BioWare confirmed that they canceled the development of this one.

Through a statement in the official blog, BioWare He assured that the servers of the original game will continue to function as before. Nevertheless, Anthem NEXTAs it was to be called, it will never see sunlight.

‘We want to share with you that we made the difficult decision to stop our development work on the new Anthem (also known as Anthem NEXT). Since the original release, the team continuously worked to improve the game, releasing multiple updates and new content.‘.

‘2020 was a difficult year and although we continue to make progress in our games in BioWareWorking during the pandemic affected our productivity and not everything we planned as a studio can be accomplished without putting stress on our teams. I know this is disappointing to the Anthem community who were hoping to see improvements to the new game‘shared the executive producer, Christian dailey.

BioWare wants to focus on Dragon Age and Mass Effect

Although the fact that a game is canceled is always disappointing, the truth is that both EA What BioWare they are aware that they are doing the right thing. Anthem It was released in 2019, but it never had the success they hoped for despite having the potential for it.

The original title presented several flaws in its launch, so the developers wanted to remove the thorn with the new version. However, following developmental complications from the pandemic, BioWare He decided that the most pertinent thing is to focus on other games.

‘Decisions like this are not easy. We need to focus our efforts as a studio and strengthen the upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles. In addition to continuing to deliver quality updates for Star Wars: The Old Republic‘he added Dailey, regretting the decision and thanking the fans for their support.

Source.



