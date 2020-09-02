He was a truly people’s artist – he was loved by several generations of spectators. For the older ones, he was the cunning spy Trianon from TASS Authorized to Declare and, of course, the imperturbable Count of Rochefort from D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers. The younger generation adored him in the image of Nikolai Petrovich Voronin, a jovial philosophizing pensioner from the series of the same name. Today Boris Vladimirovich Klyuev is gone. Izvestia pays tribute to the memory of the remarkable actor.

In his biography, in addition to those already listed and familiar to everyone, there were also magnificent roles in the theater, slightly less important, but outstanding in their cultural significance of work in cinema – today we have a reason to remember and reappraise them. TO Luev always knew how to find a living, human, even in the cardboard character itself – it is enough to remember the same Rochefort from, as the artist himself admitted, a rather mediocre film. “The picture came out thanks to the fact that there was a good company, we were all very young, plus the wonderful music of Maxim Dunaevsky. Then something happened there, ”Klyuev said in a later interview.

Boris Klyuev as Count Rochefort Photo: screenshot from video

Veniamin Smekhov, actor: This is very, very sad. I know how much of this day went on a great struggle of a courageous, talented person, a wonderful actor and teacher, my friend Boris Klyuev. This is a very great misfortune, I offer my deepest condolences to his family.

The roles of charming villains and cold-blooded cynics were generally given to him with ease. Here is Sergei “Trianon” Dubov, an elusive, but still caught CIA agent in the Soviet capital (the role of Klyuev was significantly reduced by the censorship – the imperturbable traitor to the Motherland looked too attractive). Here is the impassive Mycroft Holmes, the brother of the famous detective in the legendary television series with Livanov and Solomin – and one cannot fail to notice that in the scenes with Klyuev, his partners have to make great efforts to keep the audience’s attention. Here and the mocking and shameless Grigory Orlov in “Mikhail Lomonosov” – a magnificent, but usually undeservedly forgotten role of Klyuev.

Vladimir Dolinsky, Honored Artist of Russia He was just a wonderful person, wonderful … This is a huge loss for us. I was recently at the play “Before Sunset” based on the play by Hauptmann, where he played Matthias Clausen. He played brilliantly, in life you cannot say that a person had cancer, that he did it all with the last bit of strength – he held on like that. He was such a man – real! Russian, strong, man. A brilliant actor, he was very much loved in the theater. He was fair, honest, you could rely on him. I loved him very much, for me it is a very big loss

The real vocation of Klyuev was, nevertheless, probably the theater – namely, the Moscow academic Maly Theater, in which the actor served for half a century, from the very end of the famous Schepkinsky school. The son of an actor, he seemed to be made for stage and screen. Boris was born on July 13, 1944, as a teenager, he played in amateur performances, at the same time he helped the family – at the age of 13 he unloaded the cars, at the age of 16 he worked at a construction site.

Actor Boris Klyuev as Matthias Clausen in a scene from the play “Before Sunset” based on the play by G. Hauptmann Photo: TASS / Sergey Savostyanov

Father, Vladimir Klyuev, died very young, at 36, when his son was four years old, and his mother never married again. Patriarch’s ponds in Moscow, where the family lived, in those difficult post-war years were also called Pioneers’ and did not turn into the center of glamorous metropolitan life – the local punks were a thunderstorm of the surrounding lanes. As Klyuev himself admitted, he almost walked along a crooked path, remained in the sixth grade for the second year, but the theater helped out a strong teenager.

Vyacheslav Ezepov, actor of the Maly Theater: The Maly Theater has lost one of the leading, serious actors known throughout the country. The main feature of Bory, for me personally, was that the more popular he became, the more generous, kinder he was, he never refused to help, and it was worth a lot, because it does not always happen. Everyone loved him

In 1969, after a three-year hiatus from serving in the army (where his acting path was not letting go either – Klyuev starred in the crowd scene in Bondarchuk’s “War and Peace”), the young actor went on a “big voyage” with a diploma from the legendary “Slivers”. He himself was destined to become a teacher in his own school – naturally, in the specialty “Mastery of the actor”. More than one generation of artists – both theatrical and cinematic – remember his lessons with gratitude, have given rise to many successful careers. Among his students are Christina Asmus, Egor Beroev, Elena Velikanova, Anatoly Gushchin, Vladimir Zherebtsov, Elena Lyadova, Timofey Tribuntsev, Alla Yuganova.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

Boris Vladimirovich’s own talent was not underestimated either. The title of People’s Artist, awarded to him in 2002, became, in fact, a simple statement of fact, as lawyers say, that does not need proof. The public in the broadest sense of the word – including those of us who never knew where the theater began – literally wore it in their arms since the time it appeared in The Three Musketeers.

A kind of barometer indicating the status of Klyuev (which he retained until the very end) may be the following fact: in the boys’ games of the late 1970s, Rochefort was a quite honorable alternative to d’Artagnan himself – after all, the brave Gascon fought on swords with him, and not with some cardinal there. But there was also an intra-shop recognition, in a sense – elite. And his sign was the prestigious “Star of the Theater”, awarded to the artist in 2010 for the role of King Louis in “Moliere” based on Bulgakov’s “The Cabal of the Sanctuary”.

Yulia Kuvarzina, actress of the series “Voronins” I can’t speak … For me it was a close person, we worked a lot together …

However, serious, intellectual, complex roles on stage did not prevent Boris Vladimirovich from acting in television series. On the contrary, he again added intellectual flair and ethical complexity to even the most uncomplicated images, like the former worker Voronin, a resonator in slippers, who had riveted the attention of viewers to television screens for a decade. Work in the series brought Klyuev a well-deserved TEFI. In 2019, his work to the glory of Russian culture was also noted at the state level: the actor was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree – “for a great contribution to the development of national culture and art, many years of fruitful activity,” as the decree of the President said.

Actor Boris Klyuev with the prize for Best Actor in a Television Film at the TEFI-2011 award ceremony – “Faces” Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalev

Tamara Mikhailova, director of the Maly Theater: He was ill for a long time, fought with oncology. But until the very last moment he took part in the play “Big Three (Yalta-45)”, then he was admitted to the hospital … It happened literally two weeks ago. There is no information about parting yet, we will make a decision tomorrow

Alas, the actor himself was already seriously ill then. In 2018, Boris Vladimirovich was diagnosed with lung cancer. For almost three years, Klyuev struggled with the disease, but the disease was stronger. The sad news came late in the evening on September 1 – the actor, teacher, everyone’s favorite passed away at the age of 77.