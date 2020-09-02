He was a truly people’s artist – he was loved by several generations of spectators. For the older ones, he was the cunning spy Trianon from TASS Authorized to Declare and, of course, the imperturbable Count of Rochefort from D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers. The younger generation adored him in the image of Nikolai Petrovich Voronin, a jovial philosophizing pensioner from the series of the same name. Today Boris Vladimirovich Klyuev is gone. Izvestia pays tribute to the memory of the remarkable actor.
In his biography, in addition to those already listed and familiar to everyone, there were also magnificent roles in the theater, slightly less important, but outstanding in their cultural significance of work in cinema – today we have a reason to remember and reappraise them. TOLuev always knew how to find a living, human, even in the cardboard character itself – it is enough to remember the same Rochefort from, as the artist himself admitted, a rather mediocre film. “The picture came out thanks to the fact that there was a good company, we were all very young, plus the wonderful music of Maxim Dunaevsky. Then something happened there, ”Klyuev said in a later interview.
Boris Klyuev as Count Rochefort
Photo: screenshot from video
The roles of charming villains and cold-blooded cynics were generally given to him with ease. Here is Sergei “Trianon” Dubov, an elusive, but still caught CIA agent in the Soviet capital (the role of Klyuev was significantly reduced by the censorship – the imperturbable traitor to the Motherland looked too attractive). Here is the impassive Mycroft Holmes, the brother of the famous detective in the legendary television series with Livanov and Solomin – and one cannot fail to notice that in the scenes with Klyuev, his partners have to make great efforts to keep the audience’s attention. Here and the mocking and shameless Grigory Orlov in “Mikhail Lomonosov” – a magnificent, but usually undeservedly forgotten role of Klyuev.
The real vocation of Klyuev was, nevertheless, probably the theater – namely, the Moscow academic Maly Theater, in which the actor served for half a century, from the very end of the famous Schepkinsky school. The son of an actor, he seemed to be made for stage and screen. Boris was born on July 13, 1944, as a teenager, he played in amateur performances, at the same time he helped the family – at the age of 13 he unloaded the cars, at the age of 16 he worked at a construction site.
Actor Boris Klyuev as Matthias Clausen in a scene from the play “Before Sunset” based on the play by G. Hauptmann
Photo: TASS / Sergey Savostyanov
Father, Vladimir Klyuev, died very young, at 36, when his son was four years old, and his mother never married again. Patriarch’s ponds in Moscow, where the family lived, in those difficult post-war years were also called Pioneers’ and did not turn into the center of glamorous metropolitan life – the local punks were a thunderstorm of the surrounding lanes. As Klyuev himself admitted, he almost walked along a crooked path, remained in the sixth grade for the second year, but the theater helped out a strong teenager.
In 1969, after a three-year hiatus from serving in the army (where his acting path was not letting go either – Klyuev starred in the crowd scene in Bondarchuk’s “War and Peace”), the young actor went on a “big voyage” with a diploma from the legendary “Slivers”. He himself was destined to become a teacher in his own school – naturally, in the specialty “Mastery of the actor”. More than one generation of artists – both theatrical and cinematic – remember his lessons with gratitude, have given rise to many successful careers. Among his students are Christina Asmus, Egor Beroev, Elena Velikanova, Anatoly Gushchin, Vladimir Zherebtsov, Elena Lyadova, Timofey Tribuntsev, Alla Yuganova.
Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov
Boris Vladimirovich’s own talent was not underestimated either. The title of People’s Artist, awarded to him in 2002, became, in fact, a simple statement of fact, as lawyers say, that does not need proof. The public in the broadest sense of the word – including those of us who never knew where the theater began – literally wore it in their arms since the time it appeared in The Three Musketeers.
A kind of barometer indicating the status of Klyuev (which he retained until the very end) may be the following fact: in the boys’ games of the late 1970s, Rochefort was a quite honorable alternative to d’Artagnan himself – after all, the brave Gascon fought on swords with him, and not with some cardinal there. But there was also an intra-shop recognition, in a sense – elite. And his sign was the prestigious “Star of the Theater”, awarded to the artist in 2010 for the role of King Louis in “Moliere” based on Bulgakov’s “The Cabal of the Sanctuary”.
However, serious, intellectual, complex roles on stage did not prevent Boris Vladimirovich from acting in television series. On the contrary, he again added intellectual flair and ethical complexity to even the most uncomplicated images, like the former worker Voronin, a resonator in slippers, who had riveted the attention of viewers to television screens for a decade. Work in the series brought Klyuev a well-deserved TEFI. In 2019, his work to the glory of Russian culture was also noted at the state level: the actor was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree – “for a great contribution to the development of national culture and art, many years of fruitful activity,” as the decree of the President said.
Actor Boris Klyuev with the prize for Best Actor in a Television Film at the TEFI-2011 award ceremony – “Faces”
Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalev
Alas, the actor himself was already seriously ill then. In 2018, Boris Vladimirovich was diagnosed with lung cancer. For almost three years, Klyuev struggled with the disease, but the disease was stronger. The sad news came late in the evening on September 1 – the actor, teacher, everyone’s favorite passed away at the age of 77.
People’s Artist of Russia Boris Klyuev died in Moscow at the age of 77. One of the leading actors of the State Academic Maly Theater, theater teacher, professor, popular favorite Nikolai Petrovich from the TV series “Voronins” … How we remember the artist – in the Izvestia photo gallery
Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev
Boris Klyuev was born on July 13, 1944 in Moscow. He spent his childhood at the Patriarch’s Ponds. After school he entered the Shchepkin Theater School, and upon graduation received an invitation to the Maly Theater, where during his studies he worked as extras
Photo: RIA Novosti / Valery Melnikov
During the years of service at the Maly Theater, he played more than 70 roles. Among the productions with his participation – “Guilty Without Guilt”, “Woe from Wit”, “Cyrano de Bergerac”, “King Lear”, “Ardent Heart”, “Tsar John the Terrible”, “The Thunderstorm” and many others
Photo: Global Look Press / Vasilii Smirnov
As Matthias Clausen during a rehearsal of Before Sunset directed by Vladimir Beilis
Photo: Global Look Press
The debut of Boris Klyuev in the cinema took place in 1968. He played the role of a patrolman in the movie “The Punisher”. He became widely known for the role of Count Rochefort in the film “D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers” by Jungvald-Khilkevich. With the masterfully performed role of the spy Trianon in the film “TASS is authorized to declare …” popularity came to him
Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev
Since the beginning of the 1990s, Boris Klyuev began acting in television series
Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Fedorenko
His most famous role was Nikolai Petrovich Voronin in the sitcom “Voronin”. For her in 2012 he received the TEFI award
Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalev
As Arbenin in “Masquerade” by Andrey Zhitinkin
Photo: Global Look Press / Ekaterina Tsvetkova
Since 1969, Boris Klyuev was engaged in teaching activities – he taught acting at his own school. Among his students are Yegor Beroev, Christina Asmus, Elena Lyadova and many other famous actors
Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Vyatkin
Leave a Reply