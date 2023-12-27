Pumas fans continue to receive bad news. After the sale of Gabriel 'Toro' Fernández to Cruz Azul was announced, the university team has registered a tough loss for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. This is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who will leave the Auriazul squad to play in Brazilian soccer.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, the 'Comandante' received an offer to play for Cruzeiro in Brazil for three years and decided to take this proposal despite being considered with Pumas for the following semester.
In this team, Dinenno will be led by Nicolás Larcamón, who was recently fired as coach of León.
Dinenno arrived at Universidad Nacional in January 2020 to play in the Clausura 2020 tournament. The Argentine striker adapted almost immediately to the feline team and won over the fans.
With this shirt he played a total of 147 games, scored 60 goals and gave 10 assists.
The 'Comandante' was relegated to a secondary role in Apertura 2023. Although he played 17 games in the regular phase of the tournament, he only totaled 794 minutes. Despite this, he managed to score six times.
In the league he only played 52 minutes in three games.
After the departure of its two nines, Pumas is discovered up front, since it will only have Guillermo Martínez, whom it recently signed.
