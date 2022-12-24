Mexico.- This year Aztec TV made severe changes in his television house, and after the dismissal of the Director of Contents, Sandra Smester, The program ‘Venga la Alegría’ was in the spotlight for a long time, as several members of the morning show were expected to leave it.

Little by little, people who had important positions in the television station were leaving, but the most surprising departures were those of William Valdes and Dio Lluberes, producer of VLA.

We recommend you read…

However, everything seems to indicate that the changes have not ended, but that the controversial journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, assures that ‘Come Joy‘ will be renamed.

Through the program Youtube that the television host also has, points out that soon ‘Venga la Alegría’ will become ‘Good morning Mexico’which will occur in the year 2023.

We recommend you read…

“They say that VLA is over and that they are going to give way to a new program that is going to be called Good Morning Mexico for 2023,” he explained.

In addition, the presenter revealed that new faces will appear to be part of the driving, as well as a few of those who now appear in the middle.

“Mauricio Mancera, Ricardo Peralta, Marco Antonio Regil and Pato Borghetti” are the names of the alleged hosts of the new program that would be replacing “VLA”, according to Adolfo Infante.

But that’s not all, but presumably the entertainment team of patty chapoy They will be in charge of the section, because before Sandra Smester’s departure, there was great tension in the programs, but after her departure from the media conglomerate, everything changed.

It should be noted that weeks ago the rumor spread that Marco Antonio Regil was the television station’s favorite to be the head of the morning show, but everything has remained speculation.