Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The National Meteorological System (SMN), in his weather forecast for Tuesdayinformed that there will be maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius in the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and sinaloa; while the mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango will have minimums of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the same day.

During the night of this Monday and early Tuesday morning, the proximity of a cold front to the northwest of Mexico and the polar and subtropical jet streams will cause isolated rains in Baja California. The interaction of these meteorological phenomena will also cause winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h with dust storms in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, as well as gusts of up to 60 km/h with dust storms in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Coahuila.

For its part, front No. 36 in the process of dissipating over the northeast of the country, in interaction with the subtropical jet stream and a low pressure channel over eastern Mexico, will cause the probability of isolated rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. , wind with gusts of up to 60 km/h with dust storms in Nuevo León.

By Tuesday, the cold front will move over the border North of mexico during the afternoon, where it will interact with the polar and subtropical jet, which will cause strong winds in the northwest and north of the country. In the same way, there will be showers and a probability of snow or sleet falling in the mountains of Baja California.

Likewise, the height of the waves will increase on the western coasts of Baja California with waves of 2 to 3 meters.

Rain forecast for tomorrow, February 28, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for tomorrow, February 28, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for tomorrow, February 28, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for tomorrow, February 28, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms: Baja California and Sonora.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Coahuila.

South component wind (Surada) with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves from 2 to 3 meters high in: Western coast of Baja California.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecast for Baja California, cloudy skies most of the day with a probability of showers in the evening, as well as the probability of snowfall or sleet in mountainous areas of the region. For Baja California Sur, partly cloudy sky, without rain. In the morning, a very cold to cold environment, icy over mountain areas, in the afternoon a temperate environment, and cool in mountain areas. Wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Baja California, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Baja California Sur.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy to partly cloudy sky, without rain in the region. Morning environment very cold to cold, freezing in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, temperate to warm environment. West component wind of 20 to 40 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust storms in Sonora, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with dust storms in Sinaloa.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

The SMN forecast a partly cloudy sky, with a warm to hot environment in Tamaulipas, where there will also be strong winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

In the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango there will be a partly cloudy sky with no probability of rain and a very cold to cold morning atmosphere.

In the afternoon, a warm and hot atmosphere in areas of Nuevo León. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of up to 100 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Coahuila; South component wind (Surada) with gusts of up to 60 km/h in Nuevo León.