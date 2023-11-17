Discord, the popular chat and community platform, has announced the shutdown of Clyde, its experimental AI chat bot. According to a support note released by the company, Clyde will be “deactivated” at the end of this month, starting December 1st, users will no longer be able to use the bot in direct chats, groups or servers. Clyde, which uses OpenAI models, launched earlier this year in a test phase, allowing Discord users to ask questions and interact with the bot. Since then, its use has remained limited, despite initial plans to make it a core element of the app.

The exact reasons for Clyde’s closure were not made clear. There is speculation that the bot may return in the future as an exclusive feature for paid Nitro users, or that Discord collected enough data during the testing period and decided that an AI chatbot is not essential to its services. In recent times, Discord has been experimenting with a number of AI features, including automatically generated conversation summaries, which are useful for users who want to stay up to date with what’s happening on servers, especially those that span multiple time zones. Furthermore, Discord is trying to position itself as an ideal platform for AI developersoffering funding and resources to build AI apps for its ecosystem.