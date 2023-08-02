Citizenship income suspended? Here’s how Artificial Intelligence can make employment easier

As Charles Darwin said: “It is not the strongest or the smartest who survive but those who adapt quickly to new scenarios.”



We are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution and the food sector, like all other sectors of the economy, must adapt in order not to succumb. In this, history is a teacher of life, just think of forced refrigeration, the microwave oven or, even earlier, in 1700, the invention of sterilization by Nicolas Appert. These are essential building blocks for the development not only of gastronomy but of civilization. Thus, now, in the 4.0 era, it is unthinkable to go ahead excluding digitization from one’s production and organizational systems, also because the world of catering poses an ever-increasing number of challenges, starting with the correct management of resources. In fact, whether it’s personnel or raw materials, the success of a company depends on the ability to make the best use of the available resources. Unfortunately, in Italy, the concept of planning often clashes with that of family-run business which, as such, should go on spontaneously and almost extraneous to the idea of ​​a business. Because, several Italian restaurateurs, especially the old-fashioned ones, fear that digitization is equivalent to an automation of production processes, to the detriment of quality or craftsmanship, without realizing that, on the contrary, only an optimized planning and organization process can guarantee the maintenance of the highest quality in the face of an increase in work and production.

“In the kitchen,” explains Vincenzo Liccardi, creator and founder of Foodcost in Cloud, “the introduction of artificial intelligence is the key element for proposing genuine, healthy and fresh products; eliminate waste of raw materials and, above all, to better manage personnel. Currently, one of the main anxieties of restaurateurs is precisely the lack of qualified personnel, able to cope with the production processes. Since the pandemic, recruiting staff has become increasingly difficult as we are dealing with a workforce wholly inadequate to the demand.” “Precisely in this case,” continued Liccardi: “digitization represents a precious resource, capable of combining supply and demand, i.e. the needs of workers and employers; to the extent that detailed production planning allows the restaurateur to make use of even average or unskilled personnel. Thanks to AI, the restaurateur will not have to entrust his employees with the development of projects but simply with their execution. So, on closer inspection, digitization does not take away jobs but creates them, giving the opportunity to those who want to work but are less qualified to test themselves with a valid job.”

“In other words”, explained the founder of Foodcost in Cloud: “with a detailed management system the staff is relieved of the responsibility of having to make crucial decisions in an arbitrary way, entrusting them to the computer which, thanks to calculations and algorithms, eliminates the margins of error. The production system I developed is called SSP Method, acronym for stock, under stock and consignment, the three fundamental elements that guarantee the maximization of resources. In practice, thanks to this system, the risk of running out of stock or with surpluses is eliminated.” “And, given that everything depends on correct data entry,” concluded Liccardi: “with Foodcost in the Cloud, in addition to the innovative, integrated and interactive platform, we also provide the support to make the best use of it, through a one-to-one training course , carried out by our Restaurant Coaches who follow the restaurateurs in the transition from analog to digital up to the complete mastery of the subject and all the ways of using the platform.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

