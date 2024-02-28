Like other companies in other industries, banks have had to adapt to new realities, which has meant integrating new technologies to make their operations and procedures more practical, faster and simpler, something they have been doing Citibanamex.

In this sense, according to what was recently announced, in order to be able to give a better Attention to senior citizensCitibanamex bank has implemented a new type of ATMand we will tell you right away what it is about.

According to the statement published on the official website of the federal government of Mexico, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recognized Citibanamex for its commitment to caring for older adults.

In this way, in order to comply with the “Basic Principles to be Observed in the Care of Older Adults in the Financial Sector”, which Condusef published in 2022, Citibanamex implemented a series of actions in favor of elderly people. the third Age, one of them being the new version of ATMs with larger screens, easier to read and understand for people aged 60 and over..

Goodbye, Citibanamex cards? What the bank's NEW ATMs will be like/Photo: Cuartoscuro

However, the implementation of the new ATMs is not the only action in favor of the elderly that the Citibanamex bank has carried out, but the following are added to it:

*Dignified and respectful treatment to provide priority care free of discrimination.

*Adequate accessibility in branches.

*Personal assistance.

*Alternative authentication procedures in case it is not possible to capture your fingerprints.

*Protection of your personal data.

*Migration to a new version of ATMs with larger screens, easier to read and understand for older adults.

*Permanent campaign to prevent fraud, with an educational approach through different channels for a friendly understanding.

*Pilot program for out-of-branch care in exceptional cases.

*Likewise, Citibanamex employees receive training on the appropriate treatment of older adults.

“At Citibanamex we are very clear that our priority is customers and, even more so, when it comes to people over 60 years of age. One in four of our clients is part of this population segment, so it is essential to provide them with excellent service so that they have the best banking experience with us. We work every day to strengthen our culture and eliminate the unconscious biases of all of us who are part of the national bank of Mexico,” said Manuel Romo, general director of Citibanamex.

