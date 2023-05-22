WhatsApp It is par excellence one of the most used instant messaging applications worldwide. This allows us to communicate easily and quickly with friends and family.

Despite the infinity of tools that this application offers us, alliances with other apps have allowed us to get the full potential out of WhatsApp since now you can translate your messages with the help of the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This is one new tool that will undoubtedly help you streamline various taskssuch as having to copy a text to take it to Google Translate.

To be able to perform these and more language translation operations in WhatsApp, all you need is to activate LightIA.

This ChatBot is similar to ChatGPTbecause it allows you to transcribe audio to text, translate almost any language, talk and find answers to your day-to-day questions.

To be able to link this Chatbot with your WhatsApp you must follow the steps that we will show you below:

1.- The first thing you should do is access (soyluzia.com).

2.- After entering the website you must press the “Try now” option

3.- The page will direct you immediately to a chat in your WhatsApp with the contact name LuzIA.

Once you have a chat with LuzIA open, you can make your request, such as translating a text or asking for general information about a place to visit.

It should be noted that so far LuzIA has only mastered some known languages ​​such as English, Spanish and French, so it is possible that some errors may occur.