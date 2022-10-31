In this transfer market, one of the priorities for Cruz Azul is to reinforce its defensive saga, which has long lacked references and players who provide security and guarantees in the lower area of the draw.
With the departure of Pablo Aguilar, the sky-blue team was left without leaders in the defensive line, they tried to amend it with the arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori, who, despite the fact that in the first games he contributed good games contributing with goals on the scoreboard, the Injuries marginalized him from having a decent first tournament with the Ferris wheel, that is why those led by Raúl Gutiérrez already have an option within our Liga MX to occupy that place in the central.
The name that jumps out is the Brazilian center-back Matheus Doriathe current Santos Laguna player lost ownership in the last tournament and with the intention of seeking new airs, the cement board is willing to start talks with the Laguna team.
Doria has been mentioned again among the interests of the Machine, which after the elimination of the Opening 2022 began to move to strengthen, mainly, its lower area due to the damage it suffered throughout the 17 dates and what it touched of the league.
It is mentioned that the Machine would be very close to signing him and thus having him as a partner of Ramiro Funes Mori. That is a very sensible idea that is handled, due to Matheus’s profile and his conditions.
After missing much of the tournament due to a knee and ankle injury, the transfer cost would be $4.5 million according to Transfermarktfor which an accessible figure looks for the capital team, who would be paying that amount for a young central defender, since the defender is currently 27 years old, has experience in our league so he would not go through an adaptation period and has shown which can become a central guarantee.
We will see how this interest evolves in the coming days, since, with the tournament over, the teams will begin to better plan the next Clausura 2023 tournament.
