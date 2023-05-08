The car Superbollo would be at the end of the line. The tax on cars with an output exceeding 185 kW could be canceled more than 10 years after its introduction. It was in fact the Government presided over by Mario Monti that introduced this tax in the “Save Italy” decree, with the discussions around this collection that have followed one another over the years without however any Legislature arriving at its cancellation.

Goodbye to Superbollo, here we are

However, it seems that now the right time has come for the abolition of the Superbollo, with this tax which should be part of a series of micro-taxes that the Executive would like to eliminate as they represent very little revenue for the State: in fact, the revenue does not compensate collection costs, thus effectively making the Superbollo more of a burden than a resource for state coffers. The system developed provided for the payment of 20 euros for each kW above 185, with the tax then falling to 12 euros after 5 years of registration, 6 euros after 10 years, 3 euros after 15 years and abolished after 20 years. years.

Little revenue for the state

The farewell to the Superbollo could therefore also be accompanied by the elimination of other secondary taxes, such as for example the so-called “tax on table football”, or the one concerning the degree and university exams but also those on public education, on enrollment in school, aptitude tests and so on. The total of these revenues would be “only” 250 million, more than half represented by Superbollo. A cost that the State could bear, thus giving up some income that would simplify the life of taxpayers.

Turnaround in a short time

In the past, the abolition of Superbollo had been talked about several times but in the end the definitive turning point had never been reached. According to Il Messaggero, this could be the decisive action by the Government ready to draw up an amendment or a special provision that can thus put an end to one of the taxes most hated by motorists. The timing of implementation, after the approval process, could see the Superbollo canceled as early as the autumn.