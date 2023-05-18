Nayarit became a great tourist destination in recent years, and this is confirmed in the first quarter of 2023 where exceeded to Vallarta Port and cancun.

According to Miguel Torruco, secretary of Tourism of MexicoNayarit surpassed these two great tourist destinations in the period January – March of this 2023.

With the 84.4 percent of the total of tourism throughout the countryNayarit was positioned in the fourth most visited tourist destination in said period.

Nayarit is only below Akumal (87.6%), Carmen beach (86.6%), Cabo San Lucas (84.5%) and later Nayarit.

After the state of Nayarita, is Puerto Vallarta with 83.6 percent and Cancun with 80.5 percent.

Torruco added that during this period 19.8 million touristsof which 13.9 million were nationals.

The rest of the tourists, that is, 6 millionswere foreign who traveled to tourist destinations in Mexico.

It should be noted that at least 10.8 million tourists decided to travel to cities, while 9 million decided on destinations with beaches.