If the news of the cancellation of a series or program should not cause joy —it usually implies that someone does not know how they are going to pay the rent for the following month—, much less should the disappearance of a channel be, but in the case of the goodbye of Canal Toros I give myself permission for enthusiasm. A channel dedicated to a cruel and bloody spectacle was an anomaly on a platform that was born from the epitome of modernity that was that Canal+ of The puppet news, Lo+Plus, he Magazine the essential Jaume Figueras, The day after or Angela Chase falling in love with Jordan Catalano in the open. The bulls were abnormal in that avant-garde Canal+ and they are in Movistar mainstream from today.

I doubt that after three decades they will get rid of the most amoral of their contents due to a sudden outburst of respect for animal rights, it is not even a fashionable topic, the hoax that maintains that you can go to school generates more media expectation. jail for killing a rat than reality: the undesirable man who kicked a tiny and harmless dog a few days ago in Jerez surely he will not receive more punishment than a ridiculous financial penalty.

The argument that Canal Toros has erased from the Movistar Plus+ grid is the same one coined by the strategist James Carville to bring Bill Clinton to the presidency: “The economy, stupid.” Although many of us allege ethical criteria to request a ban on bullfighting, we know that what will put an end to it will be the end of subsidies. Animal torture disguised as tradition is, fortunately, a spectacle with fewer and fewer spectators. For a platform to stop being profitable means that its end is closer, as not to give me permission for enthusiasm.

