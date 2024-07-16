Goodbye California for X. Elon Musk has announced the relocation of his social media platform from San Francisco, California, to Austin, Texas. American media reported.

Four days ago, the European Commission released a preliminary opinion stating that the social network, formerly known as Twitter, violates the Digital Services Act. Violations were found in areas related to dark patterns, which are interfaces designed to trick users into performing unwanted actions, advertising transparency, and data access by researchers.