At a recent shareholders meeting, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked a question that some have linked to Bowsette, a character born from a comic posted on Twitter, and that applies to other fan creations.

This was during a Q&A session with shareholders, attended by this executive. The investor in question mentioned one of the goals of this developer and publisher.

That’s the one ‘put smiles on the faces of everyone he touches’But this person comments that sometimes on social networks they find that Nintendo series and games are used inappropriately.

This would apply to countless fan art based on Bowsette and many more characters. This is why this shareholder believes that this type of behavior could damage the value of its franchises, and wanted to know how the company would proceed.

The president of Nintendo never mentioned Bowsette but replied ‘Our company aims to achieve our management policy of ‘bringing smiles through entertainment’ Proposing unique games that anyone can intuitively enjoy..

Suntaro Furukawa added ‘I will refrain from commenting on individual cases, but we believe that appropriate action should be taken against any behaviour that undermines this policy’.

Furukawa continued saying ‘Our goal is to create an environment where everyone can enjoy playing video games’. Then he added ‘We will continue to do everything we can to ensure that our consumers do not feel uncomfortable, not only in our titles but also anywhere they come into contact with our intellectual property.’.

Is Bowsette Nintendo’s property? Many consider it a derivative work. And in that sense, the jurisdiction of each country acts differently. Even in Japan, it is legal to create derivative content on a small scale, such as the famous doujin. It is a complicated issue; Nintendo has never attacked creators of fan art or fan comics, only fan games.

