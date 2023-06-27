The 2023 Apertura Tournament begins next weekend and each of the clubs will seek to throw the meat on the grill to be able to start on the right foot in matchday 1.
The Chivas del Guadalajara team has already forgotten the bitter pill suffered last season, where they lost in the grand final against the Tigres.
Now, the group directed by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, are working at a forced march to close the reinforcements for the year-end tournament, in addition to analyzing the casualties of the contest.
Goodbye to Pérez Bouquet?
One of the names that has sounded the most to leave the Guadalajara institution is that of Sebastian Perez Bouquet.
Due to his good conditions, various teams raised their hands to take over his services. It was so that the board made the decision to send him on loan to the squad of the Juarez Braves.
The idea is that in the border team he ends up training in the year and a half in which he will leave on loan without a purchase option.
Likewise, there is a clause in the contract where it is stipulated that Chivas can have him back at the moment they deem appropriate.
Thus Sebastian Perez Bouquet He will be defending the colors of the Bravos de Juárez, where he is expected to be the undisputed starter for the tournament that is about to start.
At the age of 20, the midfielder played a total of 29 games, where he scored 5 goals. On the other hand, according to transfer marktits value in the leg market is around a million dollars.
