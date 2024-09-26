Goodbye Bose! The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speakerwireless, gray color, with 160 watts of power, dual microphones and today it is 57% CHEAPER on Amazon Mexico causing its list price of $9,999 pesos to be reduced to $4,274.30 Mexican pesos for a limited time, including free shipping to your home and with an interest-free monthly payment option.

The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speaker is $5,724.70 pesos cheaper and can be purchased with this promotion through cash payment and credit in up to 12 interest-free monthly payments for a limited time. Consider that there are other payment methods that can be put into practice and that have specifications that will be addressed in the following points. Below you will find out what the characteristics of the speaker in question are.

Special features of the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speaker.

The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speaker allows you to have a wide spectrum of 3-way stereo sound with powerful and precise bass, double treble and a large power of 160W. Multipoint Bluetooth 5.2 connection with which you can connect 2 devices at the same time.

With up to 8 hours of playback, and a total charge in 3 hours. Thanks to the USB-C charging port, you can charge your Smartphone and enjoy your music for longer.

Make crystal-clear calls with dual microphones that deliver long-range voice clarity. Wirelessly connect two Go + Play 3 speakers for better stereo sound in larger spaces both indoors and outdoors.

What are the features of the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speaker, gray?

– Go + Play 3 model HKGOPLAY3BLKAM.

– Harman Kardon brand.

– Gray color.

– 160W of power.

– Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint connection.

– Battery for up to 8 hours of playback.

– Precise bass and double treble.

– The USB-C charging port will also charge the smartphone with which the music is played on the speaker.

– You can wirelessly connect two Go + Play 3 speakers.

What are the payment methods for the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speaker on CLEARANCE on Amazon Mexico?

The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 speaker wireless, 160W power and gray color is on LIQUIDATION on Amazon Mexico where it is with a special price of $4,274.30 Mexican pesos after subtracting the 57% DISCOUNT from the original cost of $9,999 pesos. This offer applies to cash payment and credit in 12 monthly installments without interest through bank cards.

The Harman Kardan Go + Play 3 gray speaker can also be purchased through payment with financing costs, a purchase scheme that gives 3 to 24 monthly payments with interest to pay off the speaker, although by this method you will have to pay the interest that is added to the cost of the electronic, making the offer price not the same. The following lines specify how payments to MSI or with financing are.

– In 3 months without interest you will pay $1,424.76 pesos per month and $4,274.30 pesos in total.

– Over 6 months without interest, pay $712.38 pesos and $4,274.30 in total.

– Over 9 months without interest, pay $474.92 pesos monthly and $4,274.30 pesos in total.

– Over 12 months without interest you will pay $356.19 monthly and $4,274.30 in total.

– For 18 months with financing, pay $290.89* pesos per month and $5,236.02 pesos in total.

– For 24 months with financing you pay $236.51* per month and $5,676.27 pesos in total.

