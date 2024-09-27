Adani, Cassano and Ventola found their own podcast company, “Viva El Futbol” was born

There is a brand new company and a sole director in the person of Daniele (“Lele”) Adani behind the new program “Long live El Futbol” started with the start of the championship via streaming on Twitch and which involves Adani himself, Antonio Cassano And Nicola Ventola.

In fact, in Milan, the three appeared before the notary Francesca Colombo a few weeks ago to set up the new one Viva El Futbol srl based in the Lombard capital in via Petrarca, of which Adani was appointed sole director while the share capital of 10 thousand euros was divided with equal shares of 33.3%.

The newco has as its object “the publishing activity in general, the production and distribution of video and musical products”, but also “the management of the image of artists and the merchandising of professional athletes, without prejudice to the performance of the functions of sports agent by part of subjects specifically authorized by the relevant regulation” and marketing “particularly in the sporting activity sector”. Adani, Cassano And Fan they launched their new format after breaking up with Christian Vieri and the end of “Bobo TV”.