Twitter’s new “X” logo, which replaces the iconic and popular blue bird recognized all over the world, was installed on the roof of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco (California), USA. Elon Musk continues his revolution and changes the popular logo of the social network. Away also the color blue, in favor of black. The bird was named Larry T Bird by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone after former Boston Celtics basketball player Larry Bird. The new logo reflects Musk’s strategy to create “X, the app for everything.” Twitter will be called “X Corp”, an unlisted company based in Nevada and not in Delaware. Musk has a long history with the letter X from space giant SpaceX to X.com, which later became PayPal. And in a tweet, Elon Musk himself shows the illuminated version in the evening.



00:31