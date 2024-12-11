The cold is here to stay and this is demonstrated by the storm of snow, rain and wind that is hitting much of Spain. For this reason, homemade plans are multiplying, especially now that Christmas is approaching and we want to enjoy a movie marathon or time in the kitchen preparing some of the recipes with which we will surprise our guests. The comfort of these plans comes from the heating, but gas and electricity bills They make us think a lot about turning it on.

In fact, we do nothing more than look for tricks to save on heating without giving up thermal comfort inside the home. Thus, smart thermostats are, for example, one of the most in demand. They allow us to control the heating system remotely, to turn it on only when necessary and also to control expenses.

We also love to protect ourselves with blankets on the sofa or with the most comfortable jackets, but the challenge comes when we want to go to bed: no matter how hot the house is, contact with the sheets is always cold. Therefore, we have searched the trick to keep the bed warm when we need it… and it costs less than 30 euros!

How to keep your bed warm in winter

This model is placed like a fitted sheet. Cecotec





Buy for 29.90 euros



An electric bed warmer is the solution we were looking for not being cold in bed without spending on heating. At Cecotec, we have found the model HeatConfort Thermal Under Single for less than 30 euros. This device works like a fitted sheet that is connected to the light to heat the bed, which prevents us from having to cover ourselves with blankets and duvets.

In the case of this Cecotec product, It is suitable for small bedssince it offers a surface of 150 x 80 centimeters. A model for large beds is also available, the double versionwhich offers a coverage of 160x 140 centimeters. Both have six temperature levels to choose from to ensure thermal comfort, as well as an automatic shut-off for greater safety. And they can be washed in the washing machine, which is definitely a plus.





Differences between a bed warmer and electric blanket

The electric blanket is an ideal method to warm yourself without spending a lot Getty Images

It might seem that the bed warmer is similar to an electric blanket, since its operation is quite similar. However, the first one is specifically designed to be placed under the sheet, like a fitted sheet, so has a more rigid design that supports the weight. For its part, the electric blanket is placed on top of these surfaces or even on the body itself.

If you use it for the same purpose, keep in mind that electric blankets do not have a fixed design, so they will not stay in place throughout the night. Of course, it is advisable to use both devices for a limited time and always under supervision.

