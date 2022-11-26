LGoodbye by Mattia Binotto to Ferrari – given for certain by all sources of information, although not yet official – has opened the season of financial statements in most of the Italian newspapers that have commented on the story. As underlined by the engineer from Reggio “there is always great passion around Ferrari” and this cannot fail to translate into drafts and rumors that the main Italian media have collected to better frame the story. For Leo Turrini, from the columns of National newspaper“he had few friends in the factory, Mattia. And he knew it, he knew whose backstory had renamed him ‘Pharaoh’. She was wearing the climber’s tag. He didn’t help himself with the media ostentation”. For the Emilian journalist it is a defeat for the entire Ferrari universeincluding the red “understood as Myth“, the president John Elkann, Binotto, Leclerc (because “he must not allow his entourage to play a part in this sad ending” is that “from now on he will be the scapegoat“) and finally Sainz (“because all flour from Mattia’s sack“).

The Sports Couriersigned by Fulvio Solms, revealed that “until yesterday Binotto would have chaired some meetings” is that “they will meander disagreements among the technicians that he had hitherto protected“, then placing the emphasis on the role of first guide of Charles Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz father who would “already spoken” with Audi for the future of his son (the German company will associate with Sauber in 2026, ed). The Roman newspaper also recounted a background that would have helped to stir the waters around Binotto, relating to the choice of the Haas team not to renew with Mick Schumacher to welcome Nico Hulkenberg: “However, it is whispered that it was Frederic Vasseur who pushed Haas to hire Nico, who knows if by making it clear that he is the team principal in pectore“, talking about “rudeness of the Haas” which resulted in a Ferrari left without “hot rider” as a reserve for 2023 and a “cooling down” of relations with Haas and between Binotto and Steiner. Finally Mauro Coppini, in his editorial that appeared in the Sports Courier spoke of “an increasingly less Ferrari-like team”.