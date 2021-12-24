The relationship between Belen and Antonino Spinalbese now seems to be over: the weekly Oggi has published photos of their meeting in a bar where empathy, love and complicity seem to no longer exist, leaving room only for pure formality

It thundered so much that in the end it rained, this could be one of the phrases that best tell the sentimental moment of Belen and Antonino Spinalbese, a couple born under the highest expectations and then become yet another “broken” story of the sister of Cecilia and Jeremias Rodriguez.

Belen and Antonino united only by Luna Marì?

For months now we have talked about nothing but theirs moment of crisis, a moment that seems to have gone on for too long to be reabsorbed thanks to Christmas: and so the photo and the story published by Today, reveal a “secret” meeting of Belen and Antonino in a bar in Milan.

According to the weekly, the couple met in the Lombard capital not so much for a moment of reconciliation, but pure formal time: In fact, Belen would have entrusted the little Luna Marì to her father.

The photos and the tell tell of a cold encounter and devoid of complicity, attitudes light years away from those of a close couple and, above all, in love.

Antonino Spinalbese returns to Liguria

According to some experts in the sector, Spinalbese yes it would transferred for some time in his home in Milan, leaving Belen with Santiago and Luna Marì under another roof: on alternate weekends, when meetings with Belen and little Luna Marì are not scheduled, the hair stylist he would return to his family in Liguria

THE reasons for the break, if it will be confirmed sooner or later, they have not yet been revealed: mutual betrayals or simple moments of tension amplified by external factors, they could be at the basis of their separation but, to date, no confirmation and no denial.

We just have to wait but, within a few weeks, someone will have to publicly clarify what happened: unfortunately, being a VIP also means this.