A healthy life involves making changes or maintaining them in various aspects of life, for example, it is important to lead an active life, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and taking advantage of free time to move a little more, but it is also necessary to take care of your diet, avoiding things that are not good for our health and choosing instead those that we also like, but that also take care of us. This is much easier to accomplish when we are at home, but when we go out for a drinka common custom in Spain, things get a little complicated, because we don’t always know what options we have.

It is common to go to a social gathering held in a bar and ordering an alcoholic drink to drink, like a glass of wine or a beer, or if we don’t want to drink alcohol, sometimes we order a soft drink, thinking that this option is a little healthier. The truth is that neither one option nor the other will be the best if what we want is to take care of ourselves, luckily there are drinks we can turn toboth at home and away, to take care of the heart and clean our arteries.

The best drinks to take care of your heart

The best is choose drinks that are hydratingbut that can also give us that extra something we need to improve cardiovascular health. Natural drinks full of antioxidants or with anti-inflammatory properties, which can improve circulation, reduce cholesterol or cleanse the arteries.

Green tea . This is a drink famous for its properties, beneficial for heart health. It is rich in antioxidants such as catechins, which help fight cell damage and reduce inflammation. Green tea improves blood circulation, reducing the risk of heart attacks.

Pomegranate juice. For many people, the pomegranate is largely unknown, but it is a fruit full of heart-healthy properties. It is rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which fight oxidative stress and have anti-inflammatory properties. Helps reduce blood pressure and cholesterol.





Coconut water. It is not usually our first choice, but coconut water is an option that should not be lost sight of, because it is rich in potassium, which is key in regulating blood pressure. It is also low in calories, so it can be a great substitute for carbonated drinks.

Beet juice. Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which dilate blood vessels, so opting for smoothies or juices that contain it can help take care of the heart, because it improves blood flow, reducing blood pressure. Incorporating beets into our diet can be a great idea, because it also provides a touch of color.

Other foods to take care of your heart

A diet that helps us take care of the heart involves carefully selecting those that benefit us, while We eliminate, as far as possible, those that do not suit us for health reasons.such as those high in saturated or trans fats, added sugars and foods high in sodium, alcohol consumption should also be limited.

It suits prioritize the consumption of fruits and vegetablesespecially green leafy ones (like spinach or cabbage), also choose whole grains (like oats or rice) and low-fat dairy products. Among fish, those rich in omega-3 are better (salmon or trout, for example) and meats are better, lean. Other foods rich in protein that should be taken into account are legumes, eggs and nuts. Among the beneficial fats that can be taken, those contained in olive oil or avocados stand out.

