Beckenbauer's death, who will receive the inheritance?

Franz Beckenbauer, known as the “kaiser” of German football, was not only a sporting legend, but also a keen businessman. With his recent death, which occurred on January 7th at the age of 78, the champion leaves a large fortune, estimated at around 160 million eurosand carefully outlined in his will, drawn up in February 2023. As reported by Corriere della Sera, half of this figure is represented by real estate investments in Germany and Austria. Among these, his luxurious residence in Salzburg and his house in Kitzbuehel stand out, directly overlooking the ski slopes of the famous ski resort.

According to what was reported by the German newspaper “Bunte”, the will was drawn up following the worsening health conditions of the former defender, world champion in 1974 as a footballer and in 1990 as coach of the German national team. Among the heirs is his third wife Heidiaged 59, but also their children Joel and Francesca, 23 years old. Although they are not explicitly mentioned in the will, also eldest sons Thomas and Michaelboth financially independent, will be entitled to their share.

Beckenbauer's extensive assets are not limited to real estate, however. Among his assets are also counted two boatsincluding an electric one made of wood, and a bathhouse on Lake Wolfgang, near Salzburg. Furthermore, the Kaiser had also bought back his Mercedes 450 SEL, stolen from him in 1976. Beckenbauer's career was full of successes and significant earnings. An example of this is the three-year contract signed in 1976 with the New York Cosmos, worth 7.4 million euros, as well as numerous sponsorship contracts with important international brands. These agreements were made during Beckenbauer's time in management and officer roles.

