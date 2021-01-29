It is evident that since it was announced Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo switch in The Game Awards 2017, the information about the game has not been much.

For the same reason, players cannot be blamed for wanting to know more about this title, and it is a frequent topic whenever a member of PlatinumGames. Especially Hideki kamiya, who is the creator of Bayonetta. He spoke of that in a new meeting.

Bayonetta 3 announced in December 2017

It should be noted that the talk was not itself about the game, but rather the interviewer brought it up. They asked Kamiya about certain statements he made weeks ago, about the possibility that in 2021 there would be information on this title.

This designer replied ‘It’s not really our position to say it, but… it’s January. We have to share something, right? I guess it’s safe to wait for something to show up ‘.

PlatinumGames explains why Bayonetta 3 wasn’t at E3 2019

To the above, Hideki kamiya added ‘there is still much of the year left, is what I’m saying’. It seems to imply that there is enough of 2021 left for there to be more information about the game.

But the interviewer went further and made him see if he was referring to something other than a computer-generated logo. This designer laughed, and replied first, apparently very funny ‘I understand you’re driving the fans crazy!’.

Hideki Kamiya suggests forgetting and being surprised

Kamiya continued saying ‘In light of that, my suggestion would be that maybe we should reset everything and forget about Bayonetta 3’. Sounds a bit over the top, doesn’t it?

Then, he finished by saying ‘So when something finally happens, it will be a pleasant surprise, right?’. Understand the context in which the advice was given. Simply, this creative cannot talk, no matter how much he wants, about how the development of this game is going.

Nintendo funds its development, and only this company can authorize you to share details. So all you can do is talk about it in a general way.

We think that Hideki kamiya He must already be annoyed that they ask him about the matter all the time. This is why he evasions over and over again. Hopefully this year there will be news of Bayonetta 3. Three years of development seems to be enough to show something more concrete.

Source.



