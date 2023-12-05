Close to the announcement

The news has been in the air for the last few months, during which negotiations were underway, but now all that is missing is the official status: from 2026Formula 1 will arrive in Spain for the Madrid Grand Prix. Liberty Media’s announcement, which according to El Mundo had already been scheduled for last Thursday, it was delayed by a few days due to the occurrence of some technical problems, with the definitive news arriving shortly or, at most, shortly after this weekend.

The new circuit

The fact remains that the Spanish capital is now ready to participate in the Formula 1 world championship first time since 1981the year in which the last edition of the Iberian GP was held on the circuit of Jarama, located on the outskirts of Madrid. From 2026, however, the track that will host the Circus will be the city one IFEMA and Valdebadaswith an unprecedented project for the organization of the event: José Vicente de los Mozos, President of IFEMA, has in fact pushed for the realization of the GP in the capital together with the President of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the mayor José Luis Martínez -Almeida, but the organization of the grand prix will be 100% privately financed.

The project

The intention is in fact not to repeat what happened with Valencia from 2008 to 2012, in which millions of public funds were wasted with the amount of debt generated by the hyperinflation of some services, especially those relating to the stands. With Madrid, IFEMA will be responsible for investments and organization (with an operation for the 5km semi-urban track worth 100 million euros), all while the details of the tender will be announced at the beginning of 2024, with the circuit which will then be approved by the FIA. Also according to IFEMA, the economic impact of the event in the capital will be close to 500 million euros per season, with the GP remaining scheduled for ten years. Furthermore, the circuit is located near the airport and the metro, with F1 convinced to focus on Madrid also for the offer of luxury hotels located in the area of ​​the track. Outside of the single race weekend, IFEMA will host other events open to spectators such as concerts, on the model of other GPs such as the one in Miami.

Stop in Barcelona

Madrid will therefore enter Formula 1 in 2026, the year the current circuit’s contract expires Montmelo to Barcelona. As a result, the capital will be the only Spanish location to welcome the Circus, with El Mundo being the one does not consider it feasibleaccording to some sources close to F1, the possibility of welcoming two races in Spain in the same season. In any case, barring a waiver by the Catalan organizers, Barcelona will remain regularly in the league in 2024 and 2025.