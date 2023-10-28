The EU Parliament wants a ban on single-use packaging for fruit and vegetables

There Environment Commission of the EU Parliament approved the report for the reduction of packaging waste, which also includes a ban on its use disposable packaging for fruit and vegetables under 1 kilo and the obligation of compostable labeling for the sector.

The final decision has not yet been made but the text will be discussed and voted on in the second half of November. Many trade associations and Horeca representatives, as reported by Gamberosso.it, are already moving to block the initiative.

“It is clear that this proposal will have very negative effects on very important agri-food supply chains,” explains the national president of Cia, Cristiano Fini – both in terms of costs and with respect to the guarantee of better food preservation, as there are still few equally valid alternatives available on the market”.

Also Confagricoltura is on the same wavelength, underlining the importance of food packaging which is “decisive for the protection and conservation of food, consumer information, traceability and hygiene of products”. “This proposal – states the president Massimiliano Giansanti – will have a negative impact not only on all packaging producers, but also on suppliers and users. Those who would suffer the worst damage would be the agricultural and food supply chain businesses and cooperatives, the driving sector of our exports.”

Coldiretti instead he points out the effects that the ban on single-use packaging could have on the consumption of fruit and vegetables, which has already been reduced by 8% and 10% respectively. Data-driven association analysis Istat highlights how today only 16.8% of Italians consume 4 portions of fruit and vegetables a day as nutritionists recommend.

