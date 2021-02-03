Longtime fans of Mass effect they wanted a collection of all the games in one package for the PS4 Y Xbox One. There were rumors, fabricated news and other information that sometimes seemed real and sometimes not so much. However, the prayers were heard and on May 14 a ‘Legendary Edition’ with the whole series.

Now, the fans think that it is just about making three ‘ports’, packaging them and putting them up for sale, however, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition It is more than that and the person in charge of this project explained that there are many adjustments coming for the good of all the players who are going to acquire this collection.

The first thing you should know is that the director of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition confirmed that all additional content that came out for the original games, as well as the final quarter of the trilogy, will be included.

Walters explained that the content of ‘Extended Cut’ provides more context about the ending, and the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition It should be as if players downloaded that content from the beginning.

Mass Effect 3 was one of the highest rated games, but with one of the endings most criticized by fans

It is worth remembering that, at the time, the third installment of Mass effect was criticized for its ending, so much so that even though the director defended the series’ outcome, an extended ending had to be made to change things and calm the fans.

Finally, extending the ending did not change what happened, it only added more details that should affect the narrative a bit than expected. Mass effect 4, even ME: Andromeda.

On the other hand, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Not only will it come with a lot of DLC at once, there were also adjustments to some game mechanics that were a headache more than ten years ago, just remember the example of the fight with Azari Matriarch Benezia.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition it will have more auto saves so that players do not have to apply so much ‘backtracking’ and other features that are adapted to this new era of video games. Do you like these settings? Do not stop following the conversation in our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

