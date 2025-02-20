The body, according to the Navarra University Clinic, maintains a temperature constant using a center located in a part of the brain called hypothalamus. When that center, for different causes, establishes a higher temperature, fever occurs.

In general, the temperature is Something lower early in the day, around 6 in the morningand reaches its maximum between 4 and 6 in the afternoon. At that time, temperatures of up to 37.7 degrees, however rare it may sound, they can be perfectly normal.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms include:

Headache.

Warm front.

Inflamed lymph nodes.

Dehydration

Loss of appetite.

Eye pain.

General sensation of weakness.

Muscle pain

In cases Seriousfever can cause excessive drowsiness, confusion, seizures, vomiting, strong pain in other parts of the body, diarrhea, cutaneous eruption, unusual vaginal flow and pain when urinating.

To take into account

It should be noted that historically it has been assumed that 36.6 – 37 degrees is the fever barrier. Now a British scientific team He has developed a Recent study that does not make it so clear. For now, They have not set a new thermal barrier, but they have emphasized that it would be lower than commonly accepted.

After studying more than 610,000 ambulatory consultations related to fever, the group has determined that all measurements have been carried out in a society generally more prone to getting disease and, therefore, with higher body temperatures.

In this way, with the passing of the decades, those margins have descended and we will have to get used to gradually that mercury is getting lower. In addition to age, sex, height, weight and time of the day in which the temperature, it is convenient to take into account clothing, weather, menstrual cycle…